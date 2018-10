#BREAKING Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge at an opening ceremony in the city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, on Tuesday morning.

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/10/23 20:38:51

