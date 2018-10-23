French club Bordeaux’s sale to US fund on hold

The sale of French Ligue 1 club Bordeaux to US investment fund General American Capital Partners (GACP), expected Tuesday, has been put back 15 days, the club announced.



French media group M6, owners of the club since 1999, were expected to sign over ownership to GACP at a meeting in Paris in a deal worth 75 million euros ($86.6 million).



"The 15-day delay is due to an administrative problem," Bordeaux President Stephane Martin told AFP.



Local newspaper Sud Ouest reported that it was linked to a "delay in the placement of funds" required for the acquisition by the buyers.



Local French officials removed the last obstacle to the sale on October 12 when the city's municipal council voted overwhelmingly to approve the American takeover.



The deal comes two years after Ligue 1 rivals Marseille were bought by US real estate magnate Frank McCourt, the former Los Angeles Dodgers owner, for 45 million euros.



Bordeaux are among the most successful French clubs, winning the Ligue 1 title six times. Currently they stand eighth in the table.



