Massive maneuvers showcase military muscle, irritate neighboring Russia

Some 50,000 troops will kick off NATO's biggest military exercises since the Cold War on Thursday in Norway, a massive show of force that has already rankled neighboring Russia.
Trident Juncture 18, which runs until November 7, is aimed at training the Alliance to mobilize quickly to defend an ally under attack.
The head of NATO's Allied Joint Force Command, US Navy Admiral James Foggo, said the exercise was intended to "show NATO is capable to defend against any adversary. Not a particular country, anyone."
Russia, which carried out its biggest ever military exercises in September in the Far East, has not been officially identified as the intended adversary, but it is on everyone's minds after the 2014 Ukraine crisis
"Russia doesn't represent a direct military threat to Norway," Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen told AFP.
"But in a security situation as complicated as we have today... an incident elsewhere could very well heighten tensions in the North and we want to prepare the Alliance in order to avoid any unfortunate incidents," he added.
The exercises come after President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained that other NATO members do not contribute enough money to the 69-year-old alliance, although Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reassured allies of America's "ironclad" commitment earlier this month.
While the exercises will take place at a respectful distance from Norway's 198-kilometer border with Russia in the Arctic, Moscow has expressed anger over the maneuvers.
Russia was already touchy over the fact that - independently of Trident Juncture 18 - the United States and Britain have been increasing their troop presence in the Scandinavian country to acclimatize them to combat in the chilly Arctic.
And tensions between Moscow and Washington have flared in recent days after Trump announced he was abandoning a Cold War-era nuclear treaty, a move Russia warned could cripple global security.
"The main NATO countries are increasing their military presence in the region, near Russia's borders," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.