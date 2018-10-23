Costa, Savic return for Atletico

Atletico Madrid have been given a boost ahead of their top-of-the-table Champions League clash at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday by the news that striker Diego Costa and defender Stefan Savic are fit to play after returning from injury.



Costa, who scored in the opening 2-1 Group A win away to AS Monaco and set up a goal in the 3-1 victory at home to Club Bruges, has been sidelined since hurting his hamstring against the Belgian side on October 3.



Montenegro center back Savic has been sidelined for six weeks since suffering a severe muscle injury while on international duty in September.

