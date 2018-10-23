Family race ends Jiujiang stop

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

China's maiden family sailing race ended its trip in Jiujiang, East China's Jiangxi Province over the weekend, with the event to resume in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province in November.The family of Mao Yuting and Kong Xi won the Getaway group and T2 group, respectively, after four rounds.The sailing race has already been held in Tianjin, Jinzhou, Liaoning Province, and Qingdao, Shandong Province.