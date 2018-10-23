VAT reform improves Xinjiang’s business climate, benefits companies’ finances

With the deepening of value-added tax (VAT) reform, which began in May, the implementation of related policies has improved the business climate in Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region and brought practical benefits to companies, an expert said on Tuesday.
The implementation of related policies has benefited 140,000 taxpayers in Xinjiang, according to the latest data from the local taxation authority, the Xinjiang Daily reported on Tuesday.
Zhu Daqi, a professor of tax law at Renmin University of China in Beijing, told the Global Times on Tuesday that deepening VAT reform reduces the cost of both taxation departments and taxpayers in the region. "The business environment has been improved by reducing the taxation burden on companies."
The reform measures include lower rates, unified standards for small-scale taxpayers and VAT receivable refunds.
"The 1 percentage point VAT rate reduction has immediately apparent effects on big companies like ours. It is estimated that the tax reduction will reach 34 million yuan [$4.9 million] for the whole year," Dong Xinfeng, the finance chief of Xinjiang Ba Yi Iron & Steel Co, was quoted as saying in the report.
The Xinjiang Daily said that the tax savings are invested in the research and development of core technologies by companies.
Companies also have money to optimize the transformation of environmental protection equipment and assume the corresponding social responsibility.
Xinjiang has completed the transfer of 9,000 taxpayers from the general category to that of small-scale taxpayers to simplify tax process and reduce tax cost for them.
A local farming company said that the simplified tax process has saved 100,000 yuan on finance staff. The tax rate reduction - from 16 percent tax rate to 3 percent levying rate - has saved 200,000 yuan, the report said.
Lin Taohai, general manager of Xinjiang Tianzhichen Chemical Industry Co, said that his company got a 403 million yuan VAT receivable refund.
The report said that the refund to Tianzhichen is the largest one so far, and such refunds have provided companies with funds for their operations.
"The refund comes at the right time," Lin said. "The company is expanding a 100,000-ton glycol project. The refund provides money for our upgrading."
In the VAT receivable refund policy, high-technology enterprises, technologically advanced enterprises and technology-based small and medium-sized businesses get preference, the report said.
Cutting taxes helps companies operate and alleviates their financial difficulties, Zhu noted, given that many small and micro-sized enterprises have tight budgets now.