Trump voices dissatisfaction with Saudi response over Khashoggi's death

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he was not satisfied with Saudi Arabia's explanation for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



"I am not satisfied with what I've heard," Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for a rally in the state of Texas.



"We have people over in Saudi Arabia now. We have top intelligence people in Turkey. And we're going to see what we have," Trump added.



It has been reported that CIA Director Gina Haspel left for Turkey on Monday, as the world is expecting a speech by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which the Turkish leader said he would reveal the "naked truth" about the incident.



Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, has been missing since he entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey's Istanbul on Oct. 2. The Saudi authorities said Saturday that Khashoggi had died in a "brawl" in its consulate.



In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir called the killing "a rogue operation," saying that "this was an operation where individuals ended up exceeding the authorities and responsibilities they had. They made the mistake when whey killed Jamal Khashoggi in the consulate and they tried to cover up for it."



After releasing the results of its initial investigations, the Saudi Public Prosecution also announced that 18 people were arrested over their alleged connections to the killing.

