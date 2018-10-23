Impact of China-US trade dispute still under control: expert

View of the National Zhuhai Economic and Technological Development Area in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province in July Photo: VCG

China's industrial sector was generally stable with improvements in the first three quarters, with its growth rate beating the full-year target, a government official said on Tuesday.China's value-added industrial output rose 6.4 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of this year, down from 6.5 percent in the first eight months, beating its annual target of 6 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed."We must see that China has relatively strong resilience in economic development, great market potential, a complete industrial support system and vast room for company development," Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xin Guobintold a press conference.The optimistic comment was made at a time when the China-US trade dispute is fermenting, particularly as the US is projected to increase tariffs on Chinese goods from the current 10 percent to 25 percent starting from 2019, adding uncertainty over the economic outlook."I think China won't have much difficulty in achieving its goal of 6.5 percent GDP growth for 2018, as set by the government earlier this year," Xi Junyang, a finance professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times.Several provincial-level regions also reported above-average GDP growth in the first three quarters. Southwest China's Sichuan Province, for example, achieved GDP growth of 8.1 percent in the first three quarters, according to its statistics bureau.The nation's GDP grew 6.7 percent in the first three quarters this year, according to the NBS data.Chen Naixing, a research fellow with the Institute of Industrial Economics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that judging from the GDP figures, the negative impact from the trade dispute so far is still controllable and "not too much.""The 6.7 percent growth rate was above expectations," Chen said.But experts said that the current economic figures are pointing toward an economic decline for China, as the trade dispute might exert further pressure on domestic economy.Xin also said that weakening momentum for the global economy and trade, as well as expectations of market volatility caused by the increasing trade friction, are increasing downward pressure on the industrial sector.According to Chen, the trade dispute isn't having as much of an impact on small commodity sellers in China as people had expected.The industrial chain has been established for quite some time and can't be broken easily, Chen said, but the impact has been big for bulk commodity manufacturers and sellers in China, as the US can easily find replacement markets for those products.Xi also noted that the trade dispute might have a spillover effect on sectors other than trade, such as a possible negative impact on the investment sector as a result of company exits from the Chinese market.But he noted that the government will do its best to prevent a sharp decline."The government will launch stimulus policies in every aspect, like more reserve requirement ratio cuts and increasing the scale of government investment. It might also further increase the size of tax refunds to prop up the shrinking trade sector," said Xi.