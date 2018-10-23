FWD pursues regional ambitions

FWD Group, led by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li, will buy control of an Indonesian life insurance venture from Commonwealth Bank of Australia for A$426 million ($300 million) as it seeks to expand across Asia.



The transaction is the latest of several in Southeast Asia's insurance sector with buyers lured by lower insurance penetration levels and robust growth rates for insurance premiums.



The deal was hotly contested. At least five insurers, including Britain's Prudential and Canada's Sun Life, bid for CBA's 80 percent stake in the Indonesian insurance unit, PT Commonwealth Life, sources have said.



FWD has also agreed to buy HSBC Holdings Plc's stake in a Malaysian insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said in August.





