Littoral mission ship for Malaysia

China on Tuesday started building the second littoral mission ship for Malaysia in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province.



The ship was contracted to Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group under the China Shipbuilding Industry Co, and it's being built at its Shuangliu base in Wuhan.



Construction of the first ship China is making for Malaysia began on July 31.



According to the contract, China will design and build four of these ships for the Royal Malaysian Navy.



These vessels will be used for patrols, anti-terrorism activities, rescue missions and protection of fisheries.





