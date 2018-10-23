Yangtze Delta talent pool

The Yangtze Delta region has a robust appeal to top talent and digital talent from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and other parts of China, a report released by LinkedIn, a networking platform said on Tuesday.



Shanghai, Hangzhou in East China's Zhejiang Province and Suzhou in East China's Jiangsu Province are the most attractive destinations in the region, the report said.



In Shanghai, top talent and digital talent are distributed relatively evenly among industries, with the technology and manufacturing industries having the greatest number of such staff, said the report.





