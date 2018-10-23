Mega bridge to drive forward reform and opening-up

With the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge on Tuesday, the Greater Bay Area takes the road forward. The pattern of this area will be reshaped with this historic project. The opposition camp in Hong Kong has held a critical attitude toward the construction of the bridge and some opposed it for the sake of opposition. Opening-up and integration is undoubtedly the theme of this era. The bridge will help Hong Kong explore its potential. No city will lose anything because of one more link to the outside world.



This year marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up. The construction and opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge makes many feel its symbolic meaning. Hong Kong and Macao were the closest destinations of the first round of reform and opening-up in the Chinese mainland. Three of the four economic special zones in the mainland are in the Greater Bay Area, which can be viewed as the starting-point of China's reform and opening-up. The operation of the bridge shows China's determination to deepen its reforms.



The Greater Bay Area accumulated the most abundant experiences of China's reform and opening-up but it also witnessed the most troubles and challenges in the past four decades. Meanwhile, it contributes to the adaptability of the country.



As the biggest special administrative region in China, Hong Kong has played a unique and irreplaceable role in the development of the area. Some people in Hong Kong think the region should develop by itself, but with the times changing, a Hong Kong without the support of the Greater Bay Area will be alienated during international competition.



The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge provides a chance for the Greater Bay Area to cooperate and participate in a new round of global competition. Foreign capital is casting an eye at the locomotive impact on the economy after its operation. Hong Kong shouldn't miss this opportunity.



Hong Kong and Macao returned to China in 1997 and 1999 respectively. The interactions within the Greater Bay Area have confronted many challenges. Hong Kong, Macao and the mainland should all positively face the new geopolitical situation. The system in Hong Kong allows negative voices to be released easily, but Hong Kong society shouldn't be led astray by those voices. Adapting to the new era is essential for Hong Kong to maintain its long-term prosperity and its central position in the region.



Compared to the initial stage of the country's opening-up, today it faces a more complex situation. But reform and opening-up has become a belief of China. There is no other alternative for the country to develop. With many of its technological innovations, the bridge continues the trajectory of the Greater Bay Area leading China's reform and opening-up. The bridge will encourage us to overcome future difficulties.

