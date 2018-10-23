Pakistan PM vows to hold peace talks with India

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday vowed to hold peace talks with arch-rival India.



Khan made the announcement during a speech at a Saudi Arabian investment conference where the newly minted leader launched a charm offensive targeting potential investors as Pakistan seeks to secure funds amid a yawning balance of payment crisis.



"When I won the elections and came to power, the first thing I tried to do was extend a hand of peace to India," Khan told the crowd at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, saying the overture was later "rebuffed" by Delhi.



"Now what we are hoping is that we wait until the elections then again we will resume our peace talks with India," he added, referring to upcoming nationwide polls scheduled to take place by mid-May.



In September India pulled the plug on a rare meeting between its foreign minister and her Pakistani counterpart on the sidelines of a UN summit.



Khan's call for peace talks comes as his administration is desperately seeking funds from "friendly" countries, including Saudi Arabia, to shore up Pakistan's deteriorating finances.



The prime minister's attendance at the FII comes as leading policymakers and corporate chiefs shunned the conference in response to the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



During his address at the FII Khan confirmed that Pakistan was also in talks with the International Monetary Fund over a new bailout.





