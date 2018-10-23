US national security advisor in Russia to discuss withdrawal from arms treaty

US National Security Advisor John Bolton met Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Tuesday during a visit to Moscow, after President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw from a nuclear arms treaty.



"Today, there are a large number of problems in the world that we could solve through joint efforts," Shoigu said in comments carried by the RIA Novosti agency.



He mentioned "strategic questions linked to nuclear deterrence as well as to the solution of major, long-running conflicts."



The minister said the first summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin this summer had shown ties between the two countries were gradually being reestablished.



Bolton for his part said he had been sent to Moscow with the task of "deepening and strengthening" dialogue with Russia, in comments translated into Russian.



Bolton is expected to meet with Putin later Tuesday.



Trump said at the weekend that he wanted to jettison the three-decade-old Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) signed by former US president Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader.



His announcement sparked concern globally including China calling on "relevant country" to "think twice."



"It (INF) has played an important role in easing the international relations, moving forward the nuclear disarmament process and safeguarding global strategic balance and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.



"We hope that the relevant country can prudently and properly handle the issues through dialogue and consultation and think twice before pulling out."



Signed in 1987, the INF resolved a crisis over Soviet nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles targeting Western capitals.



On Monday, Bolton discussed the fate of the treaty with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and spent "nearly five hours" in talks with Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev, a spokesman for the council said. During meetings, Bolton said the pact seemed to have run its course, accusing Russia of violating the treaty.



Russia rejects the claims and accuses Washington of violations.





