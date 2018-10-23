Khashoggi murder ‘planned’

Turkish president wants Saudi suspects tried in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for the trial in Istanbul of the Saudi suspects in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a crime that he said was intricately planned days in advance.



Erdogan had promised that his speech in Ankara would give the "naked truth" about the killing and he gave a host of new details while still saying Turkey wanted answers to key questions, including who gave the orders.



Hours before Erdogan delivered his speech to ruling party lawmakers, a major Saudi investment forum opened in Riyadh under the heavy shadow of the murder after key delegates pulled out.



"My demand is that 18 people be tried in Istanbul," Erdogan said in a speech to ruling party lawmakers in Ankara, referring to 18 people including security officials who have already been detained by Riyadh.



He added that "all those who played a role in the murder" had to face punishment.



Erdogan said that the murder was "planned" days in advance according to a "roadmap" set up by a Saudi team who were sent to Istanbul for the purpose. The surveillance system at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul was deactivated on purpose, he said.



"First they [the Saudis implicated] removed the hard disc from the camera system," Erdogan said. "This is a political murder," he added.



But Erdogan added he still wanted answers on numerous issues including "who gave orders" to the team and where the corpse is.



Erdogan said he was confident of the full cooperation of Saudi King Salman in the probe.



Turkish Police have searched a forest in Istanbul where they believe his body may have been disposed of.



Police have found an abandoned car belonging to the Saudi consulate in an underground car park in the Sultangazi district of Istanbul, state media said.



Erdogan said the whereabouts of Khashoggi's body were still unknown and he demanded Saudi Arabia reveal the identity of a "local cooperator" who purportedly took the body.



Saudi Arabia only confirmed the killing more than two weeks after the event. The killing has alarmed even Saudi Arabia's staunchest Western allies.



US President Donald Trump said he was "not satisfied" with Riyadh's explanations.



Khashoggi, 59, disappeared after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to collect a document for his upcoming marriage.



Speaking in Jakarta, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir vowed "a thorough and complete investigation." He said procedures would be put in place to "ensure that something like this can never happen again."





