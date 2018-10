Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (left), founder and former leader of the anti-Islam English Defence League (EDL), addresses supporters as he arrives at London's Central Criminal Court on Tuesday for a hearing in which he was charged with contempt of court. Yaxley-Lennon faced a retrial after an appeals judge last month quashed a contempt of court conviction for a breach of reporting restrictions around a trial and ordered his release from prison. Photo: AFP