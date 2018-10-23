Russian Defense Minister calls for solving global problems with US

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday called for solving numerous global problems with joint efforts of Moscow and Washington.



"This concerns both the strategic issues of nuclear deterrence and, of course, the issues of settling major long-standing conflicts," Shoigu said at a meeting with US National Security Advisor John Bolton, according to a Defense Ministry statement.



Russian and US military maintain efficient contacts, in particular, in Syria, which allows preventing serious air accidents in the war-torn Middle East country, he said.



Russia and the United States, however, need a more active dialogue, he added.



Bolton said the negotiations on establishing de-conflict zones in Syria are "very successful and very useful," and that the US side hopes to expand this cooperation and discuss other issues.



US Defense Secretary James Mattis also hopes for the possibility of further dialogue with his Russian counterpart, he said.



Besides Shoigu, Bolton has met Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.



Bolton told Russian business daily Kommersant that he discussed in Moscow the possibility of holding another meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump like the one in the Finland's capital Helsinki in July.

