55-km bridge links SARs

A boat patrols waters near the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge off Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: AFP



Chinese President Xi Jinping declared Tuesday the official opening of the 55-kilometer-long Hong Kong-Zhu Hai-Macao Bridge (HZMB), which will cut travel times between the southern Chinese cities by more than half and further the opening of the region to develop tourism, business, exchanges and industry.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province for the inauguration of the world's longest sea bridge which is connected to artificial islands built near Hong Kong's Chek Lap Kok international airport and off the coast of Zhuhai.



Hong Kong senior politician Tam Yiu-chung, former chairman of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, told the Global Times on Monday that "the HZMB will surely bring the cities of Hong Kong, Macao and Zhuhai closer, significantly facilitate our economic integration and enhance people-to-people exchange and logistics, which is heavenly great news to Hong Kong residents."



The HZMB is the first large-scale infrastructure project to be developed jointly by the three regional governments of Guangdong Province, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Macao Special Administrative Region under the policy of "one country, two systems," according to a statement on the HZMB Authority website.



CCTV News reported on Monday that the cost of constructing the HZMB exceeded 100 billion yuan ($14.4 billion). Construction took nine years to complete and was preceded by a five-year feasibility study. The bridge can withstand a category-16 typhoon (there has never been a category-17 typhoon) and a magnitude 8.0 earthquake.



Chen Shitang, a Hong Kong Tourism Association council member, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the bridge "brings us Hongkongers not only great convenience in terms of connectivity, but also a truly great sense of family."



Chen says up to 15,000 Hong Kong tourists travel by bus every week to Zhuhai, a trip that would take almost four hours.



"The ride across the [HZMB] bridge will actually take only about 40 minutes," said Chen, noting that Zhuhai is a gateway to many other cities in Guangdong.



Many tour buses from Hong Kong will begin their trips across the bridge at the Hung Hom Train Station, where trains connect the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, and the entire trip is likely to take less than two hours, said Chen.



Chen said his association is planning 45 "Bridge Tourist Groups" during the opening week, bringing 1,800 tourists to the three cities.



The bridge will also make it easier for Hongkongers to discover their mainland roots and promote cultural and academic exchanges with the mainland, Chen noted.



Chen says few Hong Kong residents are worried about the new connection to the mainland. "I and the majority of the Hong Kong residents feel supported by the mainland, just like a child feels closer to his mother and home."



Facilitate exchanges



Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng told the opening ceremony that "the bridge stimulates the interaction and trade between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and will facilitate the development of the [Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao] Greater Bay Area and boost the Pearl River Delta," the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Liang Haiming, chairman of the Guangzhou-based China Silk Road iValley Research Institute, told the Global Times on Tuesday there are plans to build the Greater Bay Area into a global science and technology innovation center.



He said the region will include an advanced manufacturing hub and international financial and trade center, indicating the country's determination and resolve to forge its economic strength.



Liang also believes the HZMB will help drive the Greater Bay Area to lead the country's overall development in the 21st century, as have other global economic dynamos such as San Francisco Bay and Tokyo Bay in the 20th century.



Some Guangdong residents told the Global Times on Tuesday that they fancy a ride into the sea crossing but felt concerned housing price in Zhuhai and other parts of the province could skyrocket as the bridge opens to traffic.



