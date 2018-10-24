Xinjiang women gain respect and self-recognition

Three female dancers in the night market in Hotan. Photo: Fan Lingzhi/GT



The ongoing de-extremism efforts in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and the launch of vocational education and training centers have helped reduce discrimination against women, and by playing a more active role in family and society, they have gained self-respect.



With the promotion of vocational skills, national laws and regulations and de-extremism education, more residents and trainees in Xinjiang begin to realize that women should not be treated as the "personal possessions" of their husbands, according to officials reached by the Global Times in Xinjiang.



Some husbands influenced by extremism would forbid their wives from working, force them to wear robes and cover their faces, or even beat their wives. Instead of obeying laws and regulations, they used distorted extremist doctrines to guide their life, the Global Times learned from a training center in Kashi.



Many female trainees at vocational education and training centers in Hotan and Kashi shared with the Global Times their stories of living a depressing life as victims of extremism.



Gulbahar Arken, a 24-year-old trainee from the training center in Kashi, was forced, when she was 15, by her father to "marry" an illegal imam, who was 40 years older.



"I was his 7th wife… at that time, I was too young to get registered with the man in the local civil affairs bureau."



"My father, who is influenced by extremism, said that by marrying this man, I can go to heaven," Gulbahar said.



She said she was beaten by the man with the handle of shovel and was forced to learn distorted religious extremism doctrines. She tried to run away several times but failed, with her father sending her back to the man.



Gulbahar finally managed to "get divorced" from the man after the man said "Talaq" three times to her [Triple Talaq, a type of instant divorce in Islam]. But her life seemed destroyed.



Triple Talaq or Islamic instant divorce means when "Talaq" is repeated three times by the husband in a Muslim family, then the couple will be formally divorced.



"The best time of my life has gone miserably and I did not and would never understand why my father did this to me," Gulbahar said.



Gulbahar said she likes life in the center and is trying to make up by learning vocational skills, which she missed in her previous life.







Women chat on a street corner in Kashi on October 23. Photo: Fan Lingzhi/GT



Removing restrictions



The practice of men asking women to wear only robes has been stopped and the situation of banning them from working has also changed.



Patigul Abaydulla, 26, is now working with her husband in a vocational education and training center in Hotan.



She told the Global Times on Tuesday that she had to cover herself thoroughly with a veil and robe at the request of her husband, who was influenced by extremism. The only income for the family of four members was her husband's earnings as a farmer and as a part-time driver.



She said that her husband has changed a lot after coming to the training center. "He has become considerate and has started to respect my parents… and I now earn at least 1,500 yuan a month. Family life is getting better," she said.



"It is painful for women to cover our beauty… why should we do this?" Madina Akbar, 19, who was once pressured by peers to wear a robe, told the Global Times.



Madina said she was once called a heretic when she wore short sleeves and a skirt when shopping in a bazaar in Urumqi in 2015.



Live for herself



Extremists also forbid the use of condoms but few of them would take care of the children, local people said.



The Global Times learned that girls in Xinjiang, especially in rural areas, usually get married at an early age and some would lie about their age to get registered with the local civil affairs bureaus.



"Compared with girls in other places, especially in the metropolis, the youth of many girls here is too short. They would soon be bound to the family and children and have little consideration of themselves," Madina told the Global Times.



Many trainees at the centers told the Global Times that they could find jobs and make money using the vocational skills they have acquired, which help them find renewed value in life, gain self-recognition and earn family respect.



Male trainees reached by the Global Times also said that they respect women and admire their contributions to the family.



For women who choose to stay at home to take care of the family, their lives have also been enriched.



Li Fang, director of the women's association in Xinjiang who is stationed in Naizhen town in Kashi, told the Global Times on Tuesday that they have evening schools at the residential communities for women and started women's associations in villages to communicate with them.



"Mothers play a crucial role in the families and their mental state and educational level would have a greater influence on their children's development," Li said.



She noted that more women are joining the evening school to learn Putonghua, which also helps enhance their children's proficiency in it.