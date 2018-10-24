Controversial death

Sahar Zeki, an activist and friend of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, holds a picture of him, after placing a bouquet of flower at a roadblock leading to the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul,on Tuesday. Saudi officials murdered Khashoggi in their Istanbul consulate after plotting his death for days, Turkey's president said Tuesday, contradicting Saudi Arabia's explanation that the journalist was accidentally killed. He demanded that the kingdom reveal the identities of all involved, regardless of rank (see story on page 7). Photo: AP