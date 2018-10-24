Israel tries to "stir up" tension in southern Lebanon via "false" missile allegations: president

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday slammed Israel for trying to "stir up" tension in southern Lebanon by making "false" accusations that Hezbollah holds secret missiles near Lebanon's Rafic Hariri International Airport.



"We have proved that Israeli's accusations are false. These accusations aim at stirring up tension in southern Lebanon," the Presidency's website cited Aoun as saying.



"Everybody has noticed that Israeli warplanes violate Lebanon's airspace on a continuous basis," the president added.



On Oct. 1, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Hezbollah stockpiled missiles at three different sites near Rafic Hariri International Airport in the south of the capital Beirut.



This prompted caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil to lead a tour of foreign envoys and journalists to two of the three sites pinpointed by Israel.



Aoun made the remarks during his meeting with Stefano Del Col, head of mission and force commmander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), at Baabda Palace.



Aoun praised the UNIFIL's role in southern Lebanon and its cooperation with the Lebanese army.



Del Col said he has been discussing with the United Nations Secretariat about the Israeli violations of Lebanon's sovereignty.

