UN deploying additional staff for marching migrants toward US border

UN agencies are deploying additional staff to Mexico to cooperate with local authorities to attend to the needs of asylum-seeking migrants on their trek from Central America to the United States, a UN spokesman said Tuesday.



Farhan Haq, deputy chief spokesman, told reporters at a regular briefing that representatives of the UN refugee agency, the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) were being deployed in Tapachula, Chiapas and nearby towns in southeastern Mexico, not far from the border with Guatemala.



"The UN agencies in Mexico have staff in place, with more to be deployed in the coming days, to cooperate closely with local and federal authorities, among others," he said. "Teams are prepared to help with the registration of those who have been admitted, as well as to help the migrants reach shelters and facilities equipped and waiting for them to give them humanitarian aid."



Rapid assessments are being done by the UN agencies to gather information on the needs of children and their families, as well as people with special needs, including those in nearby towns along the migratory route, Haq said, adding that there was concern about kidnapping in areas the caravan may travel.



"Stabilizing the situation has become urgent," he said. "It is essential that there are proper reception and other conditions for those seeking asylum, as well as for others on the move."



"It is essential that people have the chance to request asylum and have their international protection needs properly assessed, before any decision on return or deportation is made," said Haq.

