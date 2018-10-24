President of UN General Assembly highlights multilateralism during Geneva world investment forum

President of the UN General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, on Tuesday highlighted the multilateralism as a way to solve global issues such as climate change, the fight against tuberculosis and HIV/Aids, natural disasters and disarmament or migration.



Speaking for the first time to the media at the UN office in Geneva, she told a press conference here that her Presidency is very strongly guided by "a commitment to multilateralism".



"I think that the need to strengthen multilateralism, to make it worthwhile, to make it more relevant, more efficient, to deliver more and better, is much needed nowadays," she noted.



"I firmly believe that the only way to address and solve global challenges is through a multilateral approach," she stressed, adding that even if we are told or see every day that multilateralism and national interests do not match, it is possible to safeguard national interests and sovereignty at the same time as nations embark on a collective action and shared responsibilities on the key issues.



Espinosa is here to attend the 2018 World Investment Forum which opened Monday and will last until Oct. 26.



The UN General Assembly President also told reporters that the engagement and involvement of the private sector is needed in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.



"I came to take part in the Global Leaders Investment Summit which gathers several thousand people coming from the private sector. I think the message to the Summit is bold and very straightforward: we need more engagement and involvement of the private sector in delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals," she noted.

