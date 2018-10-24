China committed to facilitating just settlement of Palestinian issue: vice president

Visiting Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan called Tuesday for concerted global efforts to push for a just end to the Palestinian issue on the basis of a two-state solution.
In a meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, Wang recalled that China was among the first countries to recognize the Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine, and has always stood side by side with the Palestinian people.
Since the initiation of the Middle East peace process, China has supported the Palestinians and the Israelis in solving their dispute through peaceful negotiations, said the Chinese vice president.
He added that under the new circumstances, China advocates continuing to strive for a just settlement of the Palestinian issue via peaceful talks on the basis of sticking to the two-state approach.
Wang recalled that in July last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping raised a four-point proposal on the Palestinian issue, and in July this year, Xi once again urged relevant parties to adhere to international consensus and deal with the Palestinian issue in a just manner.
China stands ready to work with the international community to step up peace-promoting efforts, innovate on peace-promoting mechanisms, and make unremitting efforts in seeking a comprehensive, just and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue as soon as possible, he added.
On bilateral relations, Wang said China appreciates and welcomes Palestine's active participation in Belt and Road
construction, encourages competent Chinese businesses to invest in Palestine, and will continue to support Palestine's national development.
Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relationship, he said that China is ready to join hands with the Palestinian side to further advance bilateral ties under the guidance of the consensus reached by their heads of state.
For his part, Hamdallah said the Palestinian side highly appreciates China's steadfast support for the just cause of the Palestinian people as well as its objective and just stance on the Palestinian issue.
Palestine, he added, welcomes the four-point proposal put forward by President Xi on the Palestinian issue and expects China to play a bigger role in promoting the Middle East peace process.
The Palestinian side is grateful for China's long-running selfless support, and willing to make good use of its own advantages in the process of Belt and Road construction, and seek more practical results of bilateral cooperation, he said.
The Palestinian prime minister suggested that the two sides deepen cooperation in fields such as trade, infrastructure building, clean energy and personnel training.
Before their meeting, Hamdallah held a welcome ceremony for the Chinese vice president, who is on a visit to Israel, Palestine, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates from Oct. 22 to 30.
Following their meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on starting China-Palestine free trade talks and other documents.
During his stay in Ramallah, the Chinese vice president also laid a wreath at the tomb of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.