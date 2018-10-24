Russian sanctions against Ukraine to affect hundreds of individuals, companies: Medvedev

Economic sanctions to be imposed on Ukraine in accordance with a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin will affect hundreds of individuals and companies, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Tuesday.



"There will be many well known persons," Medvedev told reporters, according to a footage shown by the Russia 24 TV channel.



The sanctions will include the blocking of assets of certain Ukrainian citizens in Russia, banning exports of their capitals from Russia and suspending imports of certain Ukrainian goods to Russia, Medvedev said.



Ukrainian companies, controlled by citizens to be sanctioned, will also be subject for restrictions, Medvedev added.



He recalled that Russia continued to be the main trade partner of Ukraine in spite of various sanctions imposed by Kiev.



"In the shortest possible time these documents will be put on my table and I will sign them," Medvedev said.



On Monday, Putin signed a decree ordering the government to compile a list of Ukrainian individuals and legal entities practicing "unfriendly actions" against Russia and to determine economic sanctions to be applied to the individuals and entities on the list.



Relations between Kiev and Moscow have been deteriorating since early 2014 over Crimea and armed conflicts in eastern Ukraine. Kiev has imposed a series of sanctions against Russia since then.

