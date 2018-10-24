China punishes 8,873 people for frugality violations in September

A total of 8,873 officials and civil servants were punished in September for violating the Party's eight-point frugality code, according to the top anti-graft body of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Tuesday.
They were involved in 6,451 cases across the country, according to a statement issued by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the national supervisory commission.
Of the cases, 1,508 were related to unauthorized issuing of subsidies or welfare, while 1,225 were for giving or accepting gifts or money, 954 for unauthorized use of official cars, 834 for using public funds for banquets and 601 for holding lavish weddings or funerals.
Other cases were related to violations, including traveling with public funds and building offices without authorization.
The CPC released the eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct in 2012, to reduce undesirable work practices.
The top anti-graft body has a monthly reporting system with provincial-level governments, the Xinjiang
Production and Construction Corps, central Party and government agencies, centrally administered state-owned enterprises and central financial institutions.
A total of 60,690 people involved in 42,871 such cases have been punished since the start of the year.