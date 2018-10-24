Saudi king, crown prince meet slain journalist Khashoggi's family

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Tuesday two family members of the slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Al Arabiya reported.



The king, accompanied by the crown prince, met Khashoggi's brother Sahl bin Ahmed Khashoggi and his son Salah Jamal Khashoggi at the royal palace.



The Saudi king and crown prince expressed their "deepest condolences" to the family and relatives of Jamal Khashoggi, while the Khashoggis thanked the royals for their condolences, the report said.



Meanwhile, the Saudi cabinet held a meeting Tuesday chaired by King Salman, vowing to hold accountable those responsible for Khashoggi's killing and those who failed to fulfil their duties, the Al Arabiya reported.



Measures have been taken by the kingdom to uncover the truth and hold accountable all those behind the killing, whoever might are, the state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted a cabinet statement as saying.



The king issued an order on Saturday to reorganize the General Intelligence Presidency, the primary intelligence agency of the kingdom, following the killing of Khashoggi.



He dismissed the deputy head of the intelligence agency and an advisor of the Royal Court, and terminated the services of three senior intelligence officers. Eighteen Saudis were also arrested in connection with Khashoggi's death.



Khashoggi, a columnist for U.S. newspaper The Washington Post and a strong critic of the Saudi government, has been missing since his entry to the Saudi consulate in Turkey's Istanbul on Oct. 2.



The kingdom said early Saturday that Khashoggi had died in a "brawl" in its consulate, without explaining the cause of his death.

