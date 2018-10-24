Ukraine, EBRD agree to launch new cooperation strategy

Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have agreed to launch a new cooperation strategy, the Ukrainian government press service said on Tuesday.



The agreement was reached during a meeting of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and the EBRD Vice President Alain Pilloux in Kiev, said a statement on the government's website.



The new cooperation strategy envisages the implementation of long-term large projects in state and private sectors, the statement said.



According to it, the EBRD has voiced a particular interest in implementing projects in Ukraine's alternative energy and banking sector.



The EBRD is one of the largest international financial investors in Ukraine. Since 1993, the bank invested about 14.5 billion US dollars in 407 projects in the East European country.

