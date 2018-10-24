Pupils learn folk arts in Yan'an, China's Shaanxi

Primary students learn Ansai waist drum dancing in Ansai District of Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 22, 2018. In recent years, schools in Ansai bring folk arts into classes to popularize local culture. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Primary student Zhang Jingjing (front) learns paper cutting in Ansai District of Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 22, 2018. In recent years, schools in Ansai bring folk arts into classes to popularize local culture. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Primary students learn Ansai folk singing from singer Wang Zewei in Ansai District of Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 23, 2018. In recent years, schools in Ansai bring folk arts into classes to popularize local culture. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Primary student Li Yumeng (front) learns folk painting during an art class in Ansai District of Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 22, 2018. In recent years, schools in Ansai bring folk arts into classes to popularize local culture. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Primary students learn folk painting during an art class in Ansai District of Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 22, 2018. In recent years, schools in Ansai bring folk arts into classes to popularize local culture. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Primary students learn Ansai waist drum dancing from their teacher Hou Chenglong (front) in Ansai District of Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 22, 2018. In recent years, schools in Ansai bring folk arts into classes to popularize local culture. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Folk music artists perform for students in Ansai District of Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 19, 2018. In recent years, schools in Ansai bring folk arts into classes to popularize local culture. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)