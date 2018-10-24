Day of First Frost marked in China

A villager picks persimmon in Beigou Village of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Zhu Dayong)

A villager picks apple in Luoying Village of Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Li Zongxian)

Seeding machines are seen in the field in Xicheng Township of Xianxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Fu Xinchun)

People work in a tea garden in Manxi Village of Yuqing County in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/He Chunyu)

A farming machine dries unhusked rice in the sun at a farm in Sihong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Zhang Lianhua)

A villager harvests ginger in Xixia Village of Qingzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Wang Jilin)

Farmers pick orange in Leigutai Village of Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Wang Gang)

A villager works in the farmland of Tuanpiaozhuang Town of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

(181023) -- SHIJIAZHUANG, Oct. 23, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Villagers work at a vegetable planting base in Jinzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Jia Zaixing)

(181023) -- HUAI'AN, Oct. 23, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Farming machines are seen in the paddy field in Huanghuatang Town of Xuyi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

A villager works in the farmland of Tuanpiaozhuang Town of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)