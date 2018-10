Persimmon in China's Fuping enters harvest season

A farmer picks up persimmon in Taibai Village, Fuping County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 23, 2018. Persimmon in Fuping has entered harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A farmer harvests persimmon in Taibai Village, Fuping County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 23, 2018. Persimmon in Fuping has entered harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A farmer carries the harvested persimmon in Taibai Village, Fuping County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 23, 2018. Persimmon in Fuping has entered harvest season recently.(Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A staff member of an agricultural company processes the harvested persimmon in Fuping County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 23, 2018. Persimmon in Fuping has entered harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)