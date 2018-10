Leaves turn red at botanic park in north China's Shijiazhuang

Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2018 shows red leaves at the botanic park in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2018 shows red leaves at the botanic park in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

A tourist takes photo of yellow leaves at the botanic park in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2018 shows red leaves at the botanic park in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)