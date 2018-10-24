A visitor takes photos at the Imperial Summer Resort in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Liu Huanyu)

Aerial photo shows the scenery of the Nanjing Zhongshan Botanical Garden in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost.

Tourists visit a scenic area in Miaozi Town of Qingzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost.

A bird is seen on a tree branch in the mountains of Zhushan Town in Yuan'an County, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost.



A reaper harvests rice at a farm in Yongfeng County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost.



Tourists visit the Hukou waterfalls in Jixian County of Linfen City, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost.

Tourists visit the Mingxiaoling Mausoleum in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost.

Tourists visit the Zhangye National Wetland Park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost.

Tourists visit Taihu Garden Expo Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost.

Tourists visit the Tianyige Pavilion in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost.

A tourist takes photos at the Nanshan park in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost.

A tourist visits the Imperial Summer Resort in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost.

Visitors walk by the Daixi river in Zouping County, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 23, 2018, the day of the First Frost.