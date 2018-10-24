Mount Huangshan in autumn beauty

Mist and clouds surround Mount Huangshan in Anhui Province on Oct. 23, 2018. A UNESCO World Heritage site, the area is well known for its scenery, sunsets, peculiarly-shaped granite peaks, and Huangshan pine trees. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jingang)

Mist and clouds surround Mount Huangshan in Anhui Province on Oct. 23, 2018. A UNESCO World Heritage site, the area is well known for its scenery, sunsets, peculiarly-shaped granite peaks, and Huangshan pine trees. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jingang)

Mist and clouds surround Mount Huangshan in Anhui Province on Oct. 23, 2018. A UNESCO World Heritage site, the area is well known for its scenery, sunsets, peculiarly-shaped granite peaks, and Huangshan pine trees. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jingang)

Mist and clouds surround Mount Huangshan in Anhui Province on Oct. 23, 2018. A UNESCO World Heritage site, the area is well known for its scenery, sunsets, peculiarly-shaped granite peaks, and Huangshan pine trees. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jingang)

Mist and clouds surround Mount Huangshan in Anhui Province on Oct. 23, 2018. A UNESCO World Heritage site, the area is well known for its scenery, sunsets, peculiarly-shaped granite peaks, and Huangshan pine trees. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jingang)