Myanmar draws up agricultural development master plan for Yangon region

Myanmar has drawn up a three-year master plan (2018-2021) for development of agriculture in Yangon region and the plan will soon be implemented, Myanmar News Agency reported Wednesday.



It was disclosed by Yangon Region Chief Minister U Phyo Min Thein at a Flower Festival held at the People's Park Tuesday.



Stressing the need for developing agricultural sector in Yangon region, the chief minister said Yangon is well placed with airports and ports to export its agricultural products internationally.



Although agriculture and animal breeding zones were established during the past three years, technical cooperation and support is till weak, he pointed out, calling for doing more work for the development of the sector.



He emphasized the need for Myanmar's fruits and flower to reach the international standard, saying that technology level as well as acquiring a market is important.



The three-year regional agricultural development project was worked out by agricultural organizations and experts and was approved by the Yangon region parliament.



The master plan includes 22 agricultural development projects under the government-private partnership and is designed to create more than 6,000 job opportunities, officials said.

