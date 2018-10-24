Cooperation with UN remains one of cornerstones of Myanmar's foreign policy: president

Cooperation with the United Nations (UN) remains one of the cornerstones of Myanmar's foreign policy, said Myanmar President U Win Myint on Wednesday.



Speaking on the occasion of the 2018 United Nations Day, U Win Myint reaffirmed Myanmar's faith in multilateralism and a rule-based order in face of the growing anti-globalization sentiments.



"To make the world body relevant to all people, all members, big or small, should observe the principles of the Charter of the United Nations in the spirit in which these were laid down to promote equality and mutual respect among nations," he said.



In dealing with the multi-faceted challenges facing the country, the government of Myanmar places importance on working together with its regional and international partners, including the United Nations, to adopt a fair solution-seeking approach, he said.



In wake of the fact that the world is witnessing rising nationalism, sectarian hatred and economic inequality, U Win Myint stressed the imperatives to take into account the concern of all member states or societies to be able to view each issue from different angles in addressing the issues.



Reconciling differences should be the main aim of those who truly want to promote peace and harmony in the world, the president emphasized.



The president reaffirmed Myanmar's commitment to the purpose and principles enshrined in the UN Charter and to working together constructively with other member states to support the efforts of the United Nations aiming with the realization of its noble goals.

