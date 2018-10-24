World's longest cross-sea bridge opens to public traffic

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2018 shows the toll gate of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The bridge officially opened to traffic at 9 a.m. on Oct. 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2018 shows the Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The bridge officially opened to traffic at 9 a.m. on Oct. 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2018 shows the Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge, the world's longest cross-sea bridge, opened to public traffic at 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Journalists take photos outside the Macao frontier inspection building of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 24, 2018. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge, the world's longest cross-sea bridge, opened to public traffic at 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
A private car goes through the Macao port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 24, 2018. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge, the world's longest cross-sea bridge, opened to public traffic at 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
A truck arrives at the customs inspection of Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 24, 2018. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge, the world's longest cross-sea bridge, opened to public traffic at 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiayang)