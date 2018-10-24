World's longest cross-sea bridge opens to public traffic

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2018 shows the toll gate of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The bridge officially opened to traffic at 9 a.m. on Oct. 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge, the world's longest cross-sea bridge, opened to public traffic at 9 a.m. Wednesday.The bridge connects China's mainland province of Guangdong with the country's two special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macao.Starting on Wednesday, the customs in Zhuhai, Hong Kong and Macao will offer round-the-clock service for customs clearance to facilitate traffic via the 55-km-long bridge.

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2018 shows the Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The bridge officially opened to traffic at 9 a.m. on Oct. 24. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)



Aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2018 shows the Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge, the world's longest cross-sea bridge, opened to public traffic at 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Journalists take photos outside the Macao frontier inspection building of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 24, 2018. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge, the world's longest cross-sea bridge, opened to public traffic at 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A private car goes through the Macao port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 24, 2018. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge, the world's longest cross-sea bridge, opened to public traffic at 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A truck arrives at the customs inspection of Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 24, 2018. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge, the world's longest cross-sea bridge, opened to public traffic at 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiayang)