Partnership with China to help open new horizons in Tunisia

Tunisian Minister of State Property and Land Affairs, Mabrouk Korchid, on Tuesday received the president of China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) to review the preliminary studies of the projects planned in Medenine province in southern Tunisia.



Korchid hoped that these projects, the result of a fruitful partnership between Tunisia and China, will help open new horizons for the realization of similar projects in other regions of Tunisia.



The large-scale development projects include an economic hub in Zarzis, a 2.5-km bridge project on the island of Djerba, and a railway line connecting Medenine and Gabes province in the southeast of Tunisia.



Zhuang Shangbiao, the president of CRCC, said that his corporation will soon send a delegation of experts specialized in launching industrial zones to explore the sites of the projects in collaboration with Tunisian counterparts as well as members of steering committee responsible for the projects.

