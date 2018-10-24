Migu 100-kilometer relay race kicks off in Beijing

Runners compete at the 100-kilometer relay race in Beijing. Photos: Courtesy of Migu

The 2018 Migu 100-kilometer relay race, also known as the 10 kilometers single challenge run, set its pace in Beijing on Sunday. Over 2,000 runners from different countries participated in the race. For each runner, this race is a big challenge to both their team spirit and personal endurance. Different from the traditional relay, each team, composed of 10 members, was devided into two groups, and two runners from each group initiated each leg of the race at the same time. This format proved to be a new and efficient addition to the competition. The participants were selected online by joining different kinds of online activities.