Joey Yung,a Hong Kong singer and actress,sings a song from her new album,the book of answers in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Tencent Music Entertainment Group







Joey Yung gives her new album to fans at the album debut concert in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Joey Yung's debut concert of the book of answers, a Hong Kong singer and actress was held in Beijing on Friday. Jointly organized by Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and Emperor Entertainment Group (EEG), the concert provided a platform for the fans to enjoy the new album on the spot. The theme of the new album is defined as