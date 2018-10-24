China calls for more int'l support for peace efforts in CAR

A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called on the international community to continue to help the government of the Central African Republic (CAR) with its efforts to build peace and stability.



The political process in the CAR has recently made progress while the security situation remains fragile. There are still challenges for the country to realize lasting peace and stability, said Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN).



China calls on the international community to continue to support the efforts by the CAR government to enhance national capacity building, and assist the government's efforts to maintain security and stability, deal with humanitarian situation and crises, and resolve the root causes of the conflict, he told the UN Security Council.



China urges parties in the CAR to put the interests of their country first and resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation, said Wu.

