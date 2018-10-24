China to hold tourism industry expo in November

The 2018 China Tourism Industries Exposition will be held in Tianjin from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, said the Ministry of Culture
and Tourism.
The expo, jointly hosted by the ministry and Tianjin Municipal People's Government, is expected to attract more than 700 companies and nearly 300,000 visitors, said Liu Guiming, an official with the Tianjin tourism bureau.
The expo consists of seven themed sections showcasing tourism products of different categories, most notably the ones involving countries along the Belt and Road
, said Liu.
Several seminars on topics covering the innovative development of city tourism, and Internet and big data, will be held simultaneously with the expo.
Since it was first held in 2009, the China Tourism Industries Exposition has seen more than 1.77 million visitors from over 80 countries and regions. The 2018 expo is the 10th of its kind.