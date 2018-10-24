Turkey's Erdogan expresses condolences to Khashoggi's family

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed on Tuesday his condolences to the family of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by phone, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.



Erdogan told Khashoggi's family, including his son Salah Jamal Khashoggi, that he is "deeply saddened" at killing of the Saudi journalist.



Turkey will monitor the case and will do everything necessary to let the murderer shed light, he pledged.



Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, has gone missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.



Earlier on Saturday, Saudi Arabia admitted that Khashoggi died in a brawl in its Istanbul consulate following more than two weeks of denials, but did not give any explanation on the cause of his death.

