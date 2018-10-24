China, Burundi vow to deepen pragmatic cooperation

A key Chinese political adviser and Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza on Tuesday pledged to further enhance mutual political trust and deepen pragmatic cooperation between their two countries.
In recent years, the relationship between China and Burundi entered the best period in history, Liu Qibao, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) who headed a delegation, said at a meeting with Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, capital of the central African country.
China is willing to translate the traditional friendship between the two countries into more tangible results that can benefit the two peoples, he said.
During the meeting, Liu highlighted the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China's achievements in social and economic development over the past 40 years since its reform and opening-up, especially since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the Belt and Road
Initiative.
Nkurunziza spoke highly of the relationship between the two countries and the great achievements China has made through its reform and opening-up.
He expressed Burundi's willingness to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China and promote the in-depth development of the bilateral relations.
During his visit, Liu also met with President of the National Assembly of Burundi Pascal Nyabenda and Burundi Senate Speaker Reverien Ndikuriyo respectively.