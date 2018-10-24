47 Mongolian kids with heart disease to receive free treatment in China

Forty-seven Mongolian children suffering from congenital heart disease will receive free medical treatment in Chinese hospitals, the Red Cross Society of China branch in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region said on Wednesday.



Doctors from Beijing Anzhen Hospital and Inner Mongolia People's Hospital went to Ulan Bator and conducted screening for congenital heart disease for children aged 1-14.



A total of 47 children carrying the disease will receive free surgery in China in November. Twenty of them will be treated in Inner Mongolia People's Hospital.



The service serves as part of a humanitarian aid program by the Chinese Red Cross Foundation (CRCF).



The plan is to provide 100 sick children with free heart surgeries in China. Last year, 53 Mongolian children received free surgeries.

