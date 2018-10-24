Shuttle buses begin making trips on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

The first shuttle bus is ready to transport passengers on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on October 24, 2018. Photo: Chinanews.com

The first shuttle bus is seen being driven around in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on October 24, 2018. Photo: Chinanews.com

A Hong Kong police officer removes the notice board in front of the Hong Kong Port as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge opens to commuters in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on October 24, 2018. Photo: Chinanews.com

Two cross border shuttle buses are seen driving onto the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on October 24, 2018. Photo: Chinanews.com

The Transport and Housing of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government Secretary Frank Chan Fan tells the press that more than 100 cross border shuttle buses will start making trips from Hong Kong to Macao and Zhuhai, and that over 30,000 tourists from the Chinese mainland will visit Hong Kong on October 24, 2018. Photo: Chinanews.com

Tourists arrive at the Hong Kong frontier inspection building of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on October 24, 2018. Photo: Chinanews.com

A tourist shows his travel voucher at the Hong Kong frontier inspection building of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on October 24, 2018. Photo: Chinanews.com

Tourists pose for a photo at the Hong Kong frontier inspection building of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on October 24, 2018. Photo: Chinanews.com