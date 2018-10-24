Annual repairs at Potala Palace after rainy season

Workers paint the Red Palace, part of the Potala Palace, during annual renovation work following the end of the rainy season in Lhasa, Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2018. The painting work will take one week. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao yan)

A retiree from the Potala Palace administration office helps workers during annual renovation work following the end of the rainy season in Lhasa, Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2018. The painting work will take one week. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao yan)

Workers paint the Red Palace, part of the Potala Palace, during annual renovation work following the end of the rainy season in Lhasa, Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2018. The painting work will take one week. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao yan)

Workers paint the Red Palace, part of the Potala Palace, during annual renovation work following the end of the rainy season in Lhasa, Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2018. The painting work will take one week. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao yan)

A tourist from the United States greets pilgrims to the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2018. The painting work will take one week. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao yan)