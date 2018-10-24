Special planting industries help farmer increase incomes in Hebei

Farmers harvest ginger in Wangjiazhuang Village of Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2018. Local authorities have boosted the development of special planting industries like ginger, asparagus and Chinese yam to help farmer increase incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhen)

Farmers load harvested Chinese yam in Yejipu Village of Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2018. Local authorities have boosted the development of special planting industries like ginger, asparagus and Chinese yam to help farmer increase incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhen)

Farmers manipulate a machine to harvest ginger in Wangjiazhuang Village of Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2018. Local authorities have boosted the development of special planting industries like ginger, asparagus and Chinese yam to help farmer increase incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhen)

Farmers harvest Chinese yam in Yejipu Village of Shahedian Township in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2018. Local authorities have boosted the development of special planting industries like ginger, asparagus and Chinese yam to help farmer increase incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhen)

Farmers harvest ginger in Wangjiazhuang Village of Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2018. Local authorities have boosted the development of special planting industries like ginger, asparagus and Chinese yam to help farmer increase incomes. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhen)