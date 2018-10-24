China urges Western media to understand its counterterrorism efforts

China opposes double standards on terrorism-related issues, and urges media not to be biased but try to understand the anti-extremism and counterterrorism efforts of other countries, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a routine press conference on Wednesday in response to a British ITV news reporter who claimed that relatives of people in Kazakhstan who stayed in vocational training centers in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region had their passports taken away and were unable to contact their families.



Hua said that the Chinese government protects the legal rights of its citizens and foreigners living in China, and China and Kazakhstan have maintained communication on personnel exchanges.



Hua said that the UK is also a victim of terrorism, and cracking down on terrorism and extremism is a global challenge.



Hua listed examples from the UK, France and the US. She said that the British government tried to conduct early intervention on people affected by extremism. The French government vowed to establish anti-extremism centers to help extremists return to normal life.



"What China does is no different from these countries, which are positive attempts at countering terrorism and extremism to nip them in the bud and protect citizens' human rights, right of life and development against extremism," Hua said.



Hua suggested that foreign media read recent stories published by the Global Times on vocational training centers, in which the reporter interviewed many local people.

Global Times



