Prices in China to remain stable as economy shows no sign of inflation: NDRC

Prices in China are expected to remain stable as the market supply of agricultural products is sufficient while the supply of industrial consumption goods also exceeds the demand, and there is no sign of a trend of rising inflation, said Meng Wei, spokeswoman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's economic planner.



"There may be some short-term fluctuations due to seasonal factors, but that won't change the stable momentum of China's overall prices," Meng told a news briefing on Wednesday in Beijing.



In the first three quarters, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.1 percent year-on-year, posting a "moderate increase" that is close to the readings of major economies such as the US and European nations and significantly lower than other major emerging economies, Meng noted.



Besides, China's CPI, judging from a monthly basis, is also stable and "fluctuates in a normal range" between 1.8 percent to 2.9 percent in the January-September period, Meng added.



In September, China's CPI edged up by 2.5 percent, the highest level in seven months, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). NDRC explained in a statement on its website that the climb-up in September's CPI is mainly due to seasonal factors, extreme weather conditions, as well as soaring demands during the Mid-Autumn and National Day holidays, which jointly contributed about 63.5 percent to the CPI.



Meng also refuted market concerns that China's economy is now at a risk of inflation.



The country's core CPI, after deducting the influences from food and energy prices, only surged 2.1 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2018, down 0.1 percentage point from the same period last year, according to NDRC. And in September alone, the core CPI only rose 1.7 percent, recording its lowest pace in two years, NBS data showed.



Also, China's economy has operated in a stable manner in the first three quarters, as main economic indicators "remain within a reasonable range," Meng added.



From January to September, NDRC has approved a total of 147 fixed asset investment projects worth 697.7 billion yuan ($100.56 billion) in high-tech, energy, agricultural, water conservation, and transportation industries.



